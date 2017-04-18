Can Marijuana help in Opioid Epidemic?

Marijuana Leaf Close Up with Texture Background of Cannabis Leaves (Photo: OpenRangeStock) (Photo: Photo: OpenRangeStock)

Support for medical marijuana continues to build nationwide.

A r ecent online poll says Americans think it's safer to use marijuana than opioids to relieve pain.

Gabriel George is a Navy veteran.

Years back, he got into an accident, paralyzing his right arm and leaving him with severe nerve damage and awful pain.

"I'm able to do more, smile more. I'm able to eat without it hurting or causing more problems. Especially getting back to doing things with my daughter," George said.

He feels marijuana is a safer alternative, especially considering how many people are becoming addicted to opioids.

New York State recently added "chronic" pain to the list of qualifying conditions for medical marijuana.

But "acute" pain is not covered. For instance -- temporary relief needed after a surgery or broken bone.

Not everyone believes marijuana could help in the opioid and heroin epidemic.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the country's top law enforcement officer, recently argued marijuana even in the medical form isn't "part" of the answer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV