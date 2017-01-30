Buffalo's Refugee Families Remain Separated

BUFFALO, N.Y. – After five years of vetting by the United Nations and multiple federal agencies in the United States, a Somali woman was finally due to arrive in Buffalo on Monday to reunite with her husband and four children.

Back in 2011, the family had been separated while attempting to flee Somalia’s brutal civil war, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced more than a million.

But that was all supposed to come to an end on Monday, not just for this Somali woman, but also for an Iraqi refugee scheduled to arrive in Buffalo on this very same day. He was coming to Buffalo to live with a brother he had not seen in two years.

Neither refugee made it on their planes this weekend, according to the International Institute of Buffalo, which spent months upon months coordinating the reunions for both families. Now that President Donald Trump’s executive order suspended refugee admissions from all countries for 120 days -- with Syrian refugee admissions suspended indefinitely – the International Institute is tasked with informing refugee families in Buffalo that their loved ones will not be moving here in the immediate future.

In all, the International Institute expected 22 new arrivals this month alone. Between the four resettlement agencies in Western New York, close to 1,900 refugees were expected to arrive this year, according to Denise Phillips Beehag, the Director of Refugee and Employment Services for the International Institute.

But that’s all in jeopardy.

“It's a difficult situation for everyone to be in,” Beehag said. “Not knowing. Not understanding. And not having control.”

The White House has not indicated whether the refugee suspension will extend beyond the 120-day limit, nor has it indicated how long the suspension will last for Syrians, which make up a large portion of the International Institute’s clients. President Trump’s executive order also cuts the overall number of refugees allowed in the United States in 2017.

However, the International Institute will continue to serve the thousands of refugees who already live in Buffalo. M­any of them, like the Somali family trying to reunite with their mother, have family overseas that would like to join them in the refugee resettlement program.

“You’re talking about a large number of people who’ve been waiting for quite some time for their relatives to join them,” Beehag said. “And you can imagine how nerve-wracking that must be for them, as well as for us.”

One Somali refugee living in Western New York, who did not wish to be identified by name, said his community is deeply concerned and confused by the executive order.

“As someone who is from the Somali community, we are very upset,” he said, “and I would like to apologize to the rest of the world as to what has happened.”

Dr. Sara Safarzadeh-Amiri, a green card holder who was born in Iran and lived in Canada before moving to the United States a decade ago, still has extended family still living in Iran, including a grandmother who fell and broke a bone a few months ago. The executive order has left her family scrambling, wondering when they’ll ever see each other again at all.

She also empathizes with refugees.

On Monday, she told 2 On Your Side’s Claudine Ewing in an interview that the executive order ignores the extensive refugee vetting process already in place through both the United Nations and the United States.

“The amount of time it takes for a refugee to be approve to come here— and then they’re on the plane, they’re almost here, to the land of the free and the land of opportunity, to the land of safety. To have that taken away from them?” Dr. Safarzadeh-Amiri said. “By just one person?”

Dr. Safarzadeh-Amiri invited President Trump to meet with refugees.

“I invite him – anyone -- to come here and hear people's stories and hear about their lives, and what they have had to go through,” she said. “They are just looking for safety, and I think everyone deserves that.”

The executive order has drawn immediate backlash from Western New York Democrats, including Congressman Brian Higgins, who represents New York’s 26th district.

But Republican Congressman Chris Collins, who represents the 27th district, said in a statement that the executive order is a “common-sense measure focused on protecting Americans.”

For refugee resettlement agencies, however, it has left them in a state of limbo with an unpredictable future.

“Our clients that are here, many of them are either new arrivals or they've lived here for many years. For them, this is their home. They see themselves as new Americans,” Beehag said. “And now there’s that sense of betrayal, that sense of, ‘I finally found a home and I found a place where I belong, and I was excited about bringing my family here, and our new life together. And now, they’re not coming.”

(© 2017 WGRZ)