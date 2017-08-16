Buffalo VA medical center health alert

VA Hospital (Photo: VA Hospital)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Instruments used in 526 colonoscopies at the Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center may not have been properly sanitized. The patients who underwent the procedure will receive letters offering free testing.

The public affairs office of the medical center confirms the information to 2 On Your Side. They say sanitation instructions from the manufacturer of the equipment were not followed correctly. A repetitive step in the sanitation process was reportedly missed. The person in charge of this procedure has been relieved of this duty.

A statement from the public affairs office adds, "Notification does not mean Veterans were infected and the risk of infection is very low. In fact, evidence based data of previous nationwide studies shows no transmission of infection occurring due to improper cleaning of medical scopes."

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) released the following statement on the health alert:

"Anything that compromises the health and safety of those who so bravely served is extremely troubling. We will ask for more details, await the results of the ongoing investigation, and will work with the Buffalo VA to see that our nation's duty to properly care for our veterans is met."

