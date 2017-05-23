Buffalo To Spend $7.5M On Street Repair

WGRZ (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO - Rocky Road ice cream: good

Rocky Road city streets: not so good.

The City of Buffalo Tuesday announced its 2017 re-pavement plan, with some $7.5-million worth or repairs planned. That should fix between 75-and-80 lane miles of city streets. (A lane mile is a single mile of a single lane. Example: a mile stretch of a two-lane street is two lane miles.)

Mayor Byron Brown made the announcement at Pansy Place, a short street in the Masten District just west of the Kensington Expressway.

Nearby streets Mohican Avenue and Regina Place along with Pansy Place will be the first three to be re-paved. Already all three have been stripped of their top layer of asphalt.

How do city officials decide which streets get fixed?

“There is a rating system that is done for every street, every sidewalks in the City of Buffalo where the conditions are rated,” says Mayor Brown.

Public Work Commissioner Steve Stepniak explains the ratings are compiled every winter. Streets are walked with Common Council members to get a better view of the conditions.

Every street is then graded on a scale of 1-to-10. Ten being the best.

Stepniak says his goal is, “to do the worst of the worst in those Districts as we move forward. But you have to realize that when you see a street that needs resurfacing, there may be utility and you have to hold off until that work’s done before you do that.”

But while the city may have a working list of 75 or so streets that are on the repair “to-do list”, the full roster of streets that will be repaired this Summer has not been released.

City spokesman Mike DeGeorge says this is to make sure utility work is not being done or planned.

