Buffalo is attracting more visitors (Photo: wgrz)

Buffalo, NY- America is learning something we here in Western New York have always known, Buffalo is America's Friendliest City. That's according to Travel and Leisure magazine.

The magazine ranked the top friendliest cities in America for 2016 and Buffalo topped the list. Magazine readers were asked to rank cities not only on hospitality towards tourists and neighborly love, but also manners, politeness, and warm dispositions.

The city of Good Neighbors earned high marks for food, underrated reputation and overall appeal.

You can read what other cities made the list by clicking here

© 2017 WGRZ-TV