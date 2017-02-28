Buffalo Preps for NCAA Tournament

WGRZ Photo/Scott May

BUFFALO, NY - In just over two weeks, Buffalo will once again host rounds one and two of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

The area's hospitality industry is gearing up for the event according to Patrick Kaler, President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

“This a great opportunity for Buffalo," said Kaler, while noting that visitors will find more places to stay, eat, and enjoy downtown than there were three years ago when the tournament last visited here.

One important thing which merchants learned about during a meeting held Tuesday was the significance the 90 minute time period in between game sets on March 16, where fans will have to vacate KeyBank Center, and are expected to flood downtown looking for a bite or something to do.

The tricky thing is that it won’t be announced just when those intermissions will occur until four days before the first game tips off.

“Merchants will have to be prepared for flexibility,” said Kaler. “It's really all about communication, and finding out through our tweet team and our volunteers what restaurants have tables available, and that we are up to speed about getting people from the arena to restaurants through whatever mechanism there might be," he said.

One transportation mechanism noticeably unavailable in Buffalo, and which fans from other parts of the country might be sure to notice, is ride sharing.

State lawmakers in Albany have yet to agree on rules governing that service so that it may someday be available in upstate New York.

Kaler hopes the lack of ride sharing here won’t cause fans to react negatively to Buffalo or dissuade groups planning big ticket events from choosing Buffalo as a location for them.

“It gives leverage and opportunity to sell to other rights holders for sporting events or meetings…it has become an expected amenity for travelers who go into a city that they have Uber and Lyft to take them where they'd like to go," he said.

Without ride sharing available, Kaler says his group is working on ways to improve taxi service for the tournament.

“We are definitely working with the taxi cab companies and the city of Buffalo, and will be announcing what that strategy will be later this week,” said Kaler, who declined to provide specifics.

“We are still working out all of the logistics on that, but we are coming up with what I think will be a very good plan that will be in place for the NCAA tournament,” he said.

(© 2017 WGRZ)