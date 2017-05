Rafael Vizcarrodo-Ocasio

BUFFALO, N.Y.---Police need help finding a missing person.

77-year-old Rafael Vizcarrodo-Ocasio was last seen driving a blue smart car.

He's a 6-foot-tall, 220 pound Hispanic man with white hair.

He's known to frequent West Seneca shopping centers and Seneca Street.

Anyone who may know where he is should call 911.

