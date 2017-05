Photo provided by Buffalo Police (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y.---Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing person.

27-year-old RaShad Dent was last seen at an address on Eggert Road.

He's described as being 6'4" tall and 230 pounds.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call 911.

