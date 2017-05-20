Buffalo Police Looking for Missing Boy

Fabian Zeigler

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police need the public's help to find a missing 10-year-old boy.

Fabian Zeigler is missing from an address on Norman Avenue.

He is 4'6" tall and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a short-sleeve green shirt, red hoodie, and black Jordan shoes. Police say he might be carrying his backpack.

Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to call 911 immediately.

