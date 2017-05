Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y.--- Police are investigating a shooting in Buffalo.

It happened just before 10 o'clock Sunday night in the first block of Lemon Street.

Police say a man in his 20's was shot multiple times.

He was taken to ECMC with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV