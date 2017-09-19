WGRZ
Buffalo police investigate accident on Lafayette Ave.

WGRZ 6:31 AM. EDT September 20, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police are investigating an accident on Lafayette Avenue.

It happened between Elmwood Avenue and Gates Circle just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. 
 
Our photographer says he saw one car on a flatbed being towed and crews working to clean up.
 
Two other cars also appeared to be damaged.
 
We've reached out to Buffalo Police for more details and will continue to update you as we learn more.

