Buffalo Police cruiser stolen & crashed

BUFFALO, NY-- For the second straight day, Buffalo police were involved in a chase through the city. This time, trying to catch someone who made off with one of their own cruisers.
Police say a suspect stole the car from B-district headquarters.
Using GPS, an officer was able to quickly find the suspect and the vehicle, which crashed into a fire hydrant not long after it was stolen.
No one was hurt and the driver is now facing charges.
