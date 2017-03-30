Buffalo Police cruiser stolen & crashed

A stolen Buffalo Police cruiser that was stolen was found crashed into a fire hydrant. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- For the second straight day, Buffalo police were involved in a chase through the city. This time, trying to catch someone who made off with one of their own cruisers.

Police say a suspect stole the car from B-district headquarters.

Using GPS, an officer was able to quickly find the suspect and the vehicle, which crashed into a fire hydrant not long after it was stolen.

No one was hurt and the driver is now facing charges.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV