Buffalo PD investigating overnight shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A man is listed in critical condition following a shooting at Breckenridge Street near Grant Street just after Midnight, according to Buffalo police.

Northwest district officers responded to the scene. They have not named the person who was struck but a spokesperson for the district announced the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

As with all cases, anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

