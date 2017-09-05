Buffalo man sentenced for deadly shooting

Buffalo, NY- A Buffalo man will spend more than 20 years behind bars for a deadly shooting.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced 20-year-old Russell Adams of Buffalo to 21 years in prison for the shooting death of 29-year-old Myron Kemp of Buffalo.

On August 31, 2016, Adams fatally shot Myron at the intersection of Grant and Breckenridge.

Adams pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in the first degree last April.

