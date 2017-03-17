Buffalo gets ready for St. Patrick's parade

Crowds line Delaware Avenue for one of Buffalo's two St. Patrick's Day parades. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - St. Patrick's Day is Friday, but Sunday is when Buffalo will really celebrate it with the big parade downtown.

Crews have been hard at work removing the snow from the route along Delaware Avenue where tens of thousands of people will watch the parade. It starts at 2 p.m. Sunday in Niagara Square and goes up Delaware Avenue, ending at North Street.

Public works employees started Thursday night using about 20 different pieces of equipment to tackle the sidewalks and other areas in and around the parade route.

Police are also preparing extra patrols for the large crowd expected, especially if NCAA fans stick around an extra day.

"This year we have worked with the business district along Delaware Avenue, the Chippewa entertainment district, the Allentown Business Association, and we have a very comprehensive plan for the parade," says BPD Lt. Jeff Rinaldo. "We're asking people to utilize public transportation as much as possible. Try and arrive a little bit early so you miss the crowd trying to get there at the last minute."

Police also remind people at the parade that the open container law will be enforced and cops will be on the lookout for people who drink and drive on Sunday.

