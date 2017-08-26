Buffalo Firefighters Rescue Family of 10

14th Street fire scene

BUFFALO, NY - Firefighters rescued a family of 10 from their burning home early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m.on 14th Street.

Firefighters say there was heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived.

The four adults and six kids were found in a doorway on the second floor, according to Buffalo Fire officials.

"People were in distress. If you could see on the second floor, there's a door there where there probably was a porch, and there is no porch there at this time. There was no real way for people to get down out of that doorway, and the fire was starting to build and move into the attic," said Division Chief Peter Kertzie.

Damage estimates are around $100,000.

There's no word on how the fire started.

