Buffalo firefighters investigating Nash St. fire

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Investigators are working to figure out what caused an overnight fire on the city's east side.
The flames broke out at a vacant building on Nash Street near Michigan Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Officials tell 2 on Your Side that the fire started on first floor and quickly spread to the rest of the building.
Fire officials estimate the blaze caused around $50,000 dollars in damages.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs