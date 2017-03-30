Buffalo firefighters investigating Nash St. fire

Photo by Jim Connerton.

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Investigators are working to figure out what caused an overnight fire on the city's east side.

The flames broke out at a vacant building on Nash Street near Michigan Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials tell 2 on Your Side that the fire started on first floor and quickly spread to the rest of the building.

Fire officials estimate the blaze caused around $50,000 dollars in damages.

