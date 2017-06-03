The upstairs of 337 Crowley Ave. is a total loss. Photo by Franco Ardito, WGRZ.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A family of five is trying to salvage what's left of their belongings following a terrible fire Friday morning that tore through their Riverside home on Crowley Avenue.

The fire started in a 17-year-old's room, perhaps due to an electrical issue. However, the cause remains under investigation.

Below his room was a four-year-old's room, and the young girl's room is now ruined from water damage and soot.

The oldest girl suffered smoke inhalation before finally forcing herself out of a second-story window. She was treated at ECMC.

Cierra Bausenwein says she wishes she could have done more to save her young siblings' belongings.

"Honestly stuff like this happens for a reason, and it just means life has a different path for you, and in just going to accept it what it is and move forward and stay positive and just keep truckin'," she said.

Mom, whose name is Bridget Bausenwein , says her family is staying in a hotel for now, but her priorities are finding a new permanent place to live, and to help her kids get back into living normal lives.

The family is now accepting monetary donations as well as clothes and shoes for a 22-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl.

You can support the family by visiting this GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/bridgetbausewein

© 2017 WGRZ-TV