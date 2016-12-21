Buffalo families get Christmas delivery

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Four Buffalo families were the Christmas recipients of a selfless donation Wednesday night.

These families, who may not have had presents otherwise, were brought dozens of gifts by the Niagara Frontier Transit Authority police.

For Helena Hood's family on Strauss Street, Christmas gifts were delivered not by sleigh, but instead, in the back of police cars.

Hood has five children. Her family is one of the four that the Big Brothers Big Sisters program helped recommend to the NFTA when the NFTA asked if there were any families in need that their officers could help.

"It’s shocking. I'm just blessed. Very, very blessed,” said Hood.

A pile of presents before her, and smiling, excited kid, Hood was brought to tears.

“My kids mean a lot to me,” she said.

NFTA Transit Police raised $3,000, and Lake Shore Savings Bank donated another $1,000.

With that, police bought gifts for four families of different sizes.

"The vast majority of it comes from the officers themselves, and this is something that they wanted to do,” said Transit police chief George Gast. “Four years ago they came to me with the idea, and we've been doing it ever since, and every year it gets a little bigger and a little nicer.”

Each family also received a $200 gift card to Tops.

"Food in the house to feed my children...to fill their bellies up. So that is very...they're going to be happy,” Hood said, smiling.

Helena let everyone open one present while the officers were still there. The kids were ecstatic. Their smiles and screams showed genuine appreciation.

"It's wonderful. It's really what Christmas is all about. It's the Christmas Spirit. It's giving to others,” said Gast. "We try to make sure they get everything on their list, and a little bit extra…It’s for the kids.”