Budget stalemate could delay NY workers' pay

The New York State Capitol in Albany (Photo: WGRZ file)

But it's "likely" some of the nearly 150,000 workers on the state's payroll will get their pay later than usual this week, according to the state Comptroller's Office.

That's because the extender wasn't fully approved until late Monday evening, hours before payroll processing began for the latest pay period.

"The budget extender passed today gave us the necessary appropriation authority to process the state's administrative payroll for 149,575 employees," the Comptroller's Office's said.

"It is likely some state employees could get their pay later than usual due to the late passage of the extender."

The delay will likely only apply to some employees with direct deposit, according to the Comptroller's Office. Those who get paper paychecks on Wednesdays will be unaffected.

By law, state lawmakers will have their pay withheld until a final budget is approved.

The budget extender continued state operations through May. It came three days after the state's Friday deadline to have a budget in place.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, said Tuesday that Cuomo and lawmakers had reached a "substantial agreement" on some of the outstanding issues holding up a budget deal, including juvenile-justice reform measures.

But Cuomo later suggested a full budget deal wasn't at hand. He said a final agreement could wait until after Easter.