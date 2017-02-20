Brown seeks 4th term as Buffalo Mayor

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced his re-election bid for a fourth term.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Mayor Byron Brown announced Monday evening that he will be seeking a fourth term as mayor of New York’s second largest city.

If he is successful, Brown will join the late James D. Griffin as the only Buffalo mayor to be elected to four terms.

“Our success is undeniable” Brown told supporters, who joined him at Erie Community College's City Campus for the announcement, along with several Democratic Party stalwarts including Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

A new poll (commissioned by his campaign) and obtained by The Buffalo News shows Brown is viewed favorably by 83 to 12 percent among 343 Democratic people likely to vote in the September primary.

That's not to say he doesn't have his critics, who say that through three terms, Brown has presided over two cities.

One reflects progress, those detractors say, through growth in the downtown and waterfront areas, as well as the burgeoning Medical Campus.

The other city is one consistently ranked among the poorest of any in America, reflected by its moribund inner city neighborhoods, which some contend have worsened during Brown’s time in office.

“We have the University at Buffalo that is building a medical school on the east side of Main Street, but what is the benefit to that community behind that initiative?” asked Katrina Martin-Bordeaux, president of the Buffalo Chapter of Young Black Democrats and a Senior advisor to the local Black Lives Matter movement.

At times critical of the Brown administration, Martin-Bordeaux contends the benefits of this project and others won’t be felt by those in need unless Brown does a better at guaranteeing jobs for inner city residents through host benefit agreements built into development projects.

“That’s where I feel that the mayor and other government officials have fell short ... as far as the economic turnaround,” Martin-Bordeaux told 2 On Your Side.

Yet, even she says she is inclined to support the mayor's bid for a fourth term, but warns if there not demonstrable improvements in poverty rates, that support will vanish.

“Because at the end of his next term, in 2021, if the equity is not reached, then I would rather just be able to blame it all on Byron Brown instead of wondering --if he had a fourth term-- how it would have ended."

Meanwhile, sources tell Channel 2 that Buffalo City Comptroller Mark Schroeder will officially kick off his campaign for mayor on March 5, setting up a September primary battle.

Schroeder declined to speak on camera Monday, but he sent the following statement:

In less than two weeks, Buffalo will see an exciting new vision for the city. I will reserve further comment until then.

