BREAKING: Tanker Truck crashes into light pole

Niagara Falls, NY- First responders are on the scene of a liquid hydrogen tanker truck that crashed into a light pole.

The truck crashed into a light pole at the Wegmans located at 1577 Military Road in Niagara Falls. Our crew on the scene tell us the truck is leaking liquid hydrogen.

Officials are not releasing much information about this crash, but we do know that hazmat crews are on the scene.

Military Road near the Wegmans is open to traffic, but emergency crews are closing the entrance and exits into the Wegmans parking lot.

