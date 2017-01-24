BPS Budget Plan Estimates $162-million deficit

At-Large School Board Member Larry QWuinn says, "“We’ve got this serious, serious thing we’ve done her and everybody wants to hide it."

BUFFALO - It's a serious math problem for Buffalo school board members to solve.

'How do you avoid a projected $162-million deficit?'

That's the figure set-out in the district's four-year financial plan. The city school district is currently on-track to run budget deficits in the next four years.

The report has been available to the public online for over a week. But much of the attention for the board has been on racist comments made by school board member Carl Paladino and whether he should be removed from the board.

The district financial projects have been largely unnoticed.

"Nobody’s even talking about it,” says At-Large board member Larry Quinn.

Quinn notes the financial projection pins much of the district's building financial stress on added pay for city teachers through their new contract.

“We negotiated a very bad contract with the teachers. That’s where it starts and we have been going along here pretty flat enrollment and not making any serious financial cuts to district,” says Quinn.

There will be difficult choices ahead. The report already factors in additional state education aid. Quinn says immediate action will make it easier to solve the district perplexing budget puzzle.

