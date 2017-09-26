Boys injured in Zoar Valley incident recovering

Jake and Xander Green (Photo provided by family)

BUFFALO, NY-- Two young boys injured in an incident that took the lives of their parents in Zoar Valley are recovering at home from their physical injuries.

Amanda Green, 35 and her husband William, 33, died during a family hiking trip in Zoar Valley in August. The couple's four-year-old son Xander and seven-year-old Jake were seriously injured.

Police are still investigating as to what happened that day. They say the investigation is open and will talk to the family and boys about the incident when they are ready.

Amanda and William's family members released this statement on the boys' recovery progress:

We wanted to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes. The generosity and support we've received from the community has truly helped all of us during this time, but especially Jake and Xander.



The boys are both home from the hospital and recovering, surrounded by family and friends. They continue to amaze us with their perserverance, and watching them get stronger by the day is nothing short of a miracle.



Our family will never forget the kindness and love we've received, and we will do everything we can to honor it and pass it on in every way possible. Thank you.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help offset funeral costs for the couple, as well as medical and other needs for the boys. You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/fundraiser-for-the-green-family

