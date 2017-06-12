NORTH BOSTON, N.Y. -- Boston State Road has reopened after an early-morning scrap yard fire.

North Boston Fire Department Chief Thomas Ricotta says a 60' x 60' pile of rubbish in a junkyard caught on fire around 12:30 Monday morning. It took crews over five hours to put out the flames.

Nine fire departments along with other mutual aid were on scene.

Ricotta tells us that there were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

