Bomb squad called to Buffalo's west side

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police called in the Erie County Sheriff's Dept. bomb squad to the 200 block of Baynes Ave. due to a report of a grenade found in the area.

The incident was called in around 11:30 Monday morning.

The woman, who recently purchased the home, found what she thought was a grenade on a shelf in the garage.

She called police, who in turn, called the Buffalo Fire Department. The Erie County Sheriff's Bomb Squad removed the shell. It is now known at this time if it was live or not or how long it had been there.

