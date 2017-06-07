WGRZ
Boat fire in Niagara River

BOAT FIRE ON NIAGARA RIVER

WGRZ 7:12 PM. EDT June 07, 2017

TONAWANDA, N.Y. -  City of Tonawanda Police and the Coast Guard responded to a boat fire near Tonawanda Island on Wednesday evening. 

Two On Your Side viewer Lillian von Rey tweeted the picture you see in this story. 

A North Tonawanda police officer on scene told Two On Your Side that the two men on the boat were able to get to land safely. The boat is a total loss. 

The first emergency call came in around 6 p.m.

 

