Boat fire in Niagara River

TONAWANDA, N.Y. - City of Tonawanda Police and the Coast Guard responded to a boat fire near Tonawanda Island on Wednesday evening.
Two On Your Side viewer Lillian von Rey tweeted the picture you see in this story.
A North Tonawanda police officer on scene told Two On Your Side that the two men on the boat were able to get to land safely. The boat is a total loss.
The first emergency call came in around 6 p.m.
