Boat fire in Niagara River

Photo by: Lillian von Rey (Photo: Kompos, Athan)

TONAWANDA, N.Y. - City of Tonawanda Police and the Coast Guard responded to a boat fire near Tonawanda Island on Wednesday evening.

Two On Your Side viewer Lillian von Rey tweeted the picture you see in this story.

A North Tonawanda police officer on scene told Two On Your Side that the two men on the boat were able to get to land safely. The boat is a total loss.

The first emergency call came in around 6 p.m.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV