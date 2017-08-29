Bills Jerry Hughes donates $25,000 to Houston

ORCHARD PARK, NY-- Help for victims of Hurricane Harvey is coming in from all over the country, including from Orchard Park.
Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes, a Houston native, announced on Twitter and Instagram he's donating $25,000.
Fellow Houstonians and Bills Mafia What is happening in my home city of Houston is completely devastating and heart wrenching. Watching this crisis from so far away I feel helpless and I want to do whatever I can to help the victims impacted by this tragedy. I will be donating $25,000 to Mayor Sylvester Turners Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Additionally I will give $5,000 for each sack I record. I hope and pray my teammates, friends, and fans will join me in making a donation as well. Any amount matters in this time of need! All donations can be made to www.ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/ Thank you all for your support! #houstonstrong #hurricaneharvey #billsmafia #GodBlessTexas
Thousands of residents in Texas have been displaced due to the devastating floods that Hurricane Harvey brought.
