Bills fire GM Doug Whaley

ORCHARD PARK, NY -- The Buffalo Bills announced early Sunday morning that the team's General Manger Doug Whaley has been relieved of his duties.

Team owner Terry Pegula released a statement saying:

"After a thorough review of our football operations over the past several months, Kim and I informed Doug this morning that we will be moving in a new direction. We have enjoyed working with Doug. He is a good person and we want to thank him for his work and commitment to our football team. This was my decision. It was not an easy decision but I believe it's the right one for the future of the Buffalo Bills. Our search for a new General Manager will begin immediately."

Whaley has been with the Bills since 2010. He has been General Manager since 2013.

