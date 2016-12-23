Bills' Dareus delivers Christmas to kids

Santa Dareus poses for a picture with a YMCA family.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- He's known as Mister "Big Stuff" on the field, but Friday night, one of the Bills' biggest players brought underprivileged kids on Buffalo's East Side a memorable Christmas Celebration.

About 150 children and their family were enjoying a holiday celebration, but it was Marcell Dareus who ultimately brought the party.

"The kids here, and the people and the relationships that I have here, it just really meant a lot to me to really put forth the effort to make something happen,” Dareus said.

The NFL star got a lot of cheers just for showing up, but he quickly went from football player to generous donor when he presented a $10,000 check to the William Street YMCA.

"It is a lot of money, but I just hope it touches as many lives as possible,” he said.

"It means so much to the YMCA that he cares enough to give back,” said William-Emslie YMCA executive director Danielle Roberts.

The Dareus Foundation also donated all the toys that every younger child got to take home.

“It's absolutely making a difference. The need in this area, right in the City of Buffalo, is so great, and we want to be able to help as many people as we can,” said Roberts.

“To be able to see all these kids' eyes light up and the families celebrate Christmas that they probably wouldn't be able to have without this opportunity...it's very special,” said Buffalo Niagara YMCA CEO & President Buddy Campbell.

To top it all off, Dareus also donned Santa’s suit and spent time taking pictures with children and listening to their Christmas wishes.