Bharara says Trump fired him after refusing to resign

Stunning announcement

Bharara oversees the Southern District of New York, which runs through Manhattan, the Bronx and north through the Hudson Valley into Dutchess County.

"He's the kind of person you want in the government: someone who enforces the law without fear or favor,"

Horner continued. "He's taken on Democrats; he's taken on Republicans; he's taken on the mob; he's taken on terrorists; he's take on Wall Street scoundrels."

What added to the stunning announcement was that Trump met privately with Bharara in November and asked

Bharara to stay. Bharara agreed, saying both Trump and incoming Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked him to stay.

But in a quickly changing political atmosphere in Washington, the pledge to Bharara changed.

The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed that Bharara was among the U.S. attorneys told to resign -- who were all Obama appointees.

"The Attorney General has now asked the remaining 46 presidentially appointed U.S. attorneys to tender their resignations in order to ensure a uniform transition," Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement.

“Until the new U.S. attorneys are confirmed, the dedicated career prosecutors in our U.S. Attorney’s Offices will continue the great work of the department in investigating, prosecuting, and deterring the most violent offenders."