Betty Jean Grant to Run For Buffalo Mayor

Betty Jean Grant

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Erie County Legislator Betty Jean Grant said in an interview Sunday she will run for mayor of Buffalo, adding a new dynamic to the race as incumbent Mayor Byron Brown seeks a fourth term.

With a formal announcement expected later this week, Grant will become the second sitting Democratic politician to challenge Brown. Buffalo City Comptroller Mark Schroeder announced his candidacy in early March.

In an interview from her campaign office on Jefferson Avenue, Grant blamed Brown for stunted economic growth in her legislative district, particularly in the neighborhoods east of Main Street in Buffalo.

"Why now? Why this year? The mayor has had 12 years to deliver," Grant said. "If you came to this office here, you had to travel Jefferson either north or south. And if you'd come both ways, you'd know the devastation and the lack of attention to this area. The commercial strip, that used to be one of the most viable for the African-American community on the East Side, is now in a state of disarray and neglect."

After weighing a mayoral bid for several months, Grant said last week's decision to build the new train station in downtown Buffalo ultimately inspired her to challenge the mayor in the Democratic primary.

Brown was in charge of the committee that chose a downtown Amtrak station over the Central Terminal, the location preferred by several elected Democrats who argued it could revitalize a long-neglected neighborhood.

"That just pushed me to the point to say, 'why not'? Why not give the people an opportunity to be part of government? Why not be a mayor of a city that has a transparent government?" Grant said.

Like Schroeder, it appears Grant's campaign will focus heavily on criticizing Brown's economic development initiatives in the city's poorest neighborhoods. Although she gave him credit for helping grow Canalside -- along with Congressman Brian Higgins and Gov. Andrew Cuomo -- she said that type of development only focuses on tourism, not job creation. Grant also acknowledged the economic efforts already in progress on the East Side, like the Northland Corridor Redevelopment Project.

However, she emphasized the need for immediate job growth, suggesting she would seek to create a program that could train people for construction jobs, especially minority workers and women.

Grant, who has served in the Erie County Legislature since 2007, pointed to her experience as not only a legislator, but also a former Buffalo Board of Education member and University District Common Council member. She also touted her involvement in the We are Women Warriors community group, which she founded.

"I've been very involved in issues of women and education, and my group, We are Women Warriors, it was formed by me to give women a chance to be part of the process," Grant said.

Mayor Byron Brown and Mark Schroeder did not respond to requests for comment about Grant's intentions to run for mayor.

Grant also said she did not speak with Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner before making her final decision to run. Zellner, who could not be immediately reached on Sunday, told The Buffalo News in February he would "advise against" her mounting a challenge to Brown.

With Grant and Schroeder both currently holding elected positions in city and county government, the dynamics of the mayoral race look much different than the 2013 campaign. Four years ago, neither of Brown's challengers were elected officials. Bernie Tolbert, a Democrat, had experience as the FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office but had not been elected to any positions. Nor had Republican newcomer Sergio Rodriguez.

But just as he did four years ago, Brown has painted himself as a mayor who deserves another term. When he announced his re-election bid in February, he touted the city's economic development projects on the waterfront, on Main Street, the medical campus and the East Side. He also vowed he would continue to support efforts to fight joblessness on the East Side.

Brown also noted that violent crime has dropped significantly since he took over as mayor more than a decade ago.

"Together, we will continue to re-imagine our entire city. The persistent and perplexing problems that we continue to confront require leadership that has contributed to the strides that we are already making," Brown said in February. "So let's not change course."

Grant said she is cordial with the mayor, and she also added that she has a strong relationship with Schroeder. She rejected the idea that her involvement in the race would help Schroeder, the only white candidate in the field. Terrence Robinson, who is also African-American, announced he will run for mayor on the Green Party line.

"To put this as a divide, and as a splitting of race in African-American communities, is an insult to African-Americans," Grant said. "You can't look at a person's color... and say how they're gonna vote. That's racial politics and I've never been a proponent of racial politics."

The Democratic primary is set for September. No Republican challenger has emerged yet.

