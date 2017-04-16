Beloved Officer, Coach Laid to Rest

Funeral for Lt. Thomas Diehl (Photo: Ly, Heather)

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. - Family, friends, and law enforcement gathered Saturday to honor and remember a respected police officer and youth hockey coach.

Thomas Diehl, 33, was laid to rest following a year-long battle with a rare form of leukemia.

He spent a decade as a hockey coach for Kenmore East and the Tonawanda Lightning. Diehl also taught at the Erie County Law Enforcement Training Academy.

At the age of 29, Diehl became one of the youngest lieutenants in the Town of Tonawanda Police Department's history.

He was posthumously promoted to the rank of captain.

Diehl leaves behind a wife and four children and stepchildren.

