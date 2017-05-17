WGRZ
Bear in tree near Highlands Elementary in Renton

Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk

Travis Pittman , KING 1:40 AM. EDT May 18, 2017

A bear is in a tree next to Highlands Elementary School in Renton.

The tree is located next to the tennis courts at nearby Highlands Park.

The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife is waiting for the bear to come down a little before they shoot it with a tranquilizer.

