Bear in tree near Highlands Elementary in Renton

A bear in a tree at Highlands Elementary School in Renton, Wash., May 17, 2017. (Credit: KING)

A bear is in a tree next to Highlands Elementary School in Renton.

The tree is located next to the tennis courts at nearby Highlands Park.

The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife is waiting for the bear to come down a little before they shoot it with a tranquilizer.

The bear is in big tree on the left. Highlands Elementary in the background pic.twitter.com/gaENSRGFo1 — elisa hahn (@ElisaHahnK5) May 17, 2017

