Batavia Man Recovering After Plane Crash

WDIV-TV, NBC in Detroit (Photo: Custom)

A well-known businessman from Batavia is recovering in a Michigan hospital after his small plane slid and crashed off an icy runway about an hour northwest of Detroit on Monday.

Peter Zeliff is the owner of Batavia's P.W. Minor shoe company. (Photo: Custom)

Peter Zeliff, who owns a shoe factory named P.W. Minor in Batavia, suffered a fractured back, according to an account from his wife in the local Livingston Daily newspaper. Zeliff was flying to Michigan to pick up supplies for his business, his wife told the paper.

WDIV-TV, the NBC affiliate from Detroit, captured video of the scene near Howell, Michigan, where Zeliff's plane was found upside-down in a field. One of the people who witnessed the crash and came to the rescue was Howell's mayor, Nick Proctor, who described seeing Zeliff waving his hand for help from inside the plane.

Tom Turnbull, the president of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, said Zeliff is an avid and experienced pilot.

"I wish him well, and we want to see him back in Batavia, doing his thing," Turnbull said. "I hope he's up flying again -- and I'm sure he will be. He's a very interesting and talented individual."

P.W. Minor, which has operated since 1867, nearly closed in 2014 before Zeliff and another businessman stepped in to purchase the company for $2.8 million.

"He's not only rejuvenated it, but he's brought it back and made it one of the great success stories in the United States, if you ask me," Turnbull said. "There are shoes being made right here in Batavia, N.Y., in Genesee County, and there aren't many places in the United States that can say that."

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce named P.W. Minor the Business of the Year in 2015.

And they're looking forward to welcoming Zeliff back to Western New York when he's healthy.

"He's a very skilled pilot, too," Turnbull said. "I was glad he was OK."

(© 2017 WGRZ)