(Photo courtesy: Alecia Kaus)

ALEXANDER, N.Y. - Genesee County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly single-car crash.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on Seward Road.

Deputies say the driver, Jayson W. Dersham, of Batavia, was driving north on Seward Road when he lost control and went off the east shoulder of the road and crashed into a tree.

Dersham died at the scene.

(© 2017 WGRZ)