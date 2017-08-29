Bass Pro Shops donate more than 80 boats for Harvey rescue efforts

Bass Pro Shops (Photo: KVUE)

Bass Pro Shops donated more than 80 Tracker boats and truckloads of relief supplies for ongoing rescue efforts in Houston and other communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Bass Pro Shops said they $40,000 worth of relief supplies including protein-rich foods like Uncle Buck's Premium Jerky and peanuts for rescue teams in the field.

The boats went to government agencies and rescue organizations in Houston and surrounding areas.

"The company remains in close contact with the governor’s office, first responders and associates on the ground to monitor response efforts and assess ongoing needs," Bass Pro Shops said.

