Awaiting Irma's Arrival in Sarasota

In this NOAA-NASA GOES Project handout image, GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it moves over Cuba and towards the Florida coast taken at 14:15 UTC on September 09, 2017. (Photo: NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images, 2017 NOAA)

Danny Spewak is helping WGRZ's sister station in Tampa, Florida as they await the arrival of Hurricane Irma. He spent Sunday morning in Sarasota, about 60 miles south of Tampa.

Irma restrengthened to a Category 4 storm early Sunday as it hit the lower Florida Keys with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph recorded just after 7 a.m.

Hurricane Irma could reach Fort Myers by Sunday night, passing the Tampa Bay area before moving to northern Florida on Monday morning.

