ATV crash leaves man in critical condition

TOWN OF HARTLAND, N.Y.-- A man is in critical condition after a serious ATV crash.

It happened just after 10:30 Wednesday night in the Town of Hartland, Niagara County.

The sheriff's office says the man was going eastbound on Rose Road when he crashed into a parked trailer.

The ATV rolled several times, and the driver was ejected.

The victim was taken by mercy flight to ECMC. His name has not been released.

No cause of the crash is under investigation.

