Assisted living facility gets seniors flying

BATAVIA, N.Y. -- For two residents of the Mount View Assisted Living Facility in Lockport, flying a small plane can now be checked off their bucket list.
Thanks to owner David Tosetto, who feels that getting the residents of his facility out in the community and doing things is an important part of their vitality.
As 2 on Your Side Photojournalist Dooley O'Rourke discovered, thanks to pilot Pete Lockner, these two seniors are ready for their next adventure. Check out the video above.
