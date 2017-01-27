Assisted living facility gets seniors flying

Carol Terrier, on the left, and Gary Lickfeld, on the right, stand with pilot Pete Lockner after their flying lesson in Genesee County.

BATAVIA, N.Y. -- For two residents of the Mount View Assisted Living Facility in Lockport, flying a small plane can now be checked off their bucket list.

Thanks to owner David Tosetto, who feels that getting the residents of his facility out in the community and doing things is an important part of their vitality.

As 2 on Your Side Photojournalist Dooley O'Rourke discovered, thanks to pilot Pete Lockner, these two seniors are ready for their next adventure. Check out the video above.

(© 2017 WGRZ)