Arrest made in stabbing at Niagara Falls bar

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Niagara Falls Police say they have made an arrest after four people were injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning in Niagara Falls.

Police were patrolling the area of Third Street at about 2:55 a.m. when a woman came up to them screaming that someone had been stabbed inside The Tap Room at 439 Third Street.

As police neared the bar several came out actively fighting in the street.

As officers were breaking up the fight, they were told one of the men fighting was responsible for the stabbing.

This man was later identified as Eddie Alnardo Mayo and taken into custody.

Officers found four victims were injured in the stabbing, three who were still inside the bar after officers broke up the fight and one who had left the scene on his own and went to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. All are currently being treated and are expected to make full recoveries.

Mayor, 35 of Willow Ave in Niagara Falls, is charged with the felonies of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault. He is also charged with four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Mayo is being held at the Niagara Falls jail without bail. He has an arraignment scheduled for Monday morning in Niagara Falls City Court.

