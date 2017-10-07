Army Identifies Two Soldiers Killed, 6 Who Were Injured at Ft. Jackson

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Army has identified the two soldiers who were killed and the six others who were injured during an accident on Fort Jackson Friday.

The list was provided Saturday around midday.

The Army identifies the two soldiers who died as the following:

Pvt. Ethan Shrader, from Prospect, TN

Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft, from Cincinnati, OH

The Injured were the following soldiers:

Pvt. Emmett Foreman, from Daleville, AL

Pvt. Hannah New, Cartersville, GA

Pvt. Benjamin Key, Livingston, TN

Pvt. Alan Kryszak, Clarksville, TN

Pvt. Cardre Jackson Jr., Laurel, MD

Pvt. James Foster, Macon, GA

"We are continuing to support everyone affected by this tragic event," said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson. "I am very appreciative for all the exceptional support from the Columbia medical community. I appreciate the outpouring of support. Please keep the family members, injured soldiers and our fellow teammates affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers."

Ft. Jackson officials the accident happened Friday afternoon and involved a military vehicle and a troop formation. The injured were immediately evacuated to an off-post hospital.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the soldiers we lost today and to the families of the injured, they represent the best of our Nation and we will endeavor to support all those affected through this difficult time" Johnson said at that time.

He also pledged to thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident.

The South Carolina National Guard tweeted out to Ft. Jackson's twitter account, "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."

Fort Jackson is the Army's largest training base, training about 44,000 soldiers a year.

