Are emojis an indicator of your personality?

This image shows an example of the communicative power of emojis in reducing ambiguity in written discourse. (Photo: Trends in Cognitive Sciences)

Remember when your teacher would give you a smiley face on your report card for a job well done? In the age of social media, those are now being replaced by emojis.

And a new study published this week in Trends in Cognitive Sciences indicates emojis may be more than just funny faces. They may actually provide insights into our personalities.

Researchers believe similar to facial moments, voice pitch and shaking fists, emojis and emoticons are used as visual aids to clarify and understand a message.

"We mostly use emojis like gestures, as a way of enhancing emotional expressions," says co-author Linda Kaye, a cyberpsychologist at Edge Hill University in the UK. "There are a lot of idiosyncrasies in how we gesture, and emojis are similar to that, especially because of the discrepancies as to how and why we use them."

But here's the kicker: Emojis and emoticons, popular on social media sites and messaging apps, aren't just for millennials. A 2014 survey of 1,000 people in the United States showed only 54% of emoticon users were in the age range of 18-34.

Communicating via smiley face may actually be more closely related to personality than age. "If you look at personality traits, like agreeableness, how amenable you are to other people, it seems to be related to whether you use emojis or not," Kaye says.

Psychologists also want to use online data to understand how communicating via emojis and emoticons can provide insights into social inclusion. Depending on how we use emojis, these simple displays of virtual emotion can impact how we perceive each other.

"People are making judgments about us based on how we use emojis, and they're not necessarily accurate," Kaye says. "What we need to be aware of is that those judgments might differ depending on where or with whom you're using those emojis, such as in the workplace or between family members."

Questions regarding emojis as a true portrayal of emotion remain unanswered, but in the coming years, fuelled by cyberpsychological insights--those that are within the context of how we interact with technology--researchers hope to understand how emojis might serve as the intersection between in-person and online interactions and how human nature can be reflected through digital media.

