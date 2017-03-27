Architects Push Central Terminal for Amtrak

Buffalo, NY - It's one of the hottest debates in our region. Should a new train station go into the old Central Terminal or near Canalside in Buffalo? That's what a site selection committee is debating right now.

But the great train debate took another turn into the Central Terminal with a group of architects trying to derail the idea of a downtown station. They say it's better to re-use and renovate the once grand historic site.

Architect Robert Stark says "We really believe this is about a lot more than a train station or a train platform."

He joined Congressman Brian Higgins, who is on the new station site selection panel, in advocating again for the now 88 year old terminal location.

They released a letter signed by Stark and 24 other local architects saying the historic East side structure makes the most sense from the perspective of unique preservation for the Queen City. Stark pointed out "We think this is an opportunity to make it about capitalizing on our architectural heritage which again has proved extremely successful. And about adding vitality back to a neighborhood that really needs it."

In fact other cities have renovated stations in recent years for a return to Amtrak travel. Like the 100 year old Union Station in Denver or the St. Paul Union Depot in Minnesota which dates back to 1917. It must be pointed out that they are in more centrally located areas of those cities.

Advocates of a Canalside site to replace the old damaged Exchange Street station cite an engineering study which shows cost of $34 to 86 Million versus $ 68 to as high as 149 million for the Central Terminal. But Stark raises some questions "I don't know exactly how they came to those numbers and there is a very big spread between those numbers. And one of the things that's not taken into consideration is the savings as Brian pointed out from eliminating the Depew station."

2 on Your Side asked Mayor Brown about the existing Amtrak Depew station on Dick Road which actually replaced the Central Terminal in 1979 for east west train travel. "The Depew station is actually owned by Amtrak. The Exchange street station is owned by the city of Buffalo So the charge that the Governor has given us and the only entity that has put up money for a new train station is Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state of New York...25 million dollars."

Mayor Brown says he is still open minded on a location He was appointed by the Governor as chairman of the 17 member train station site selection committee. That panel has a deadline of late April after getting an initial one million dollars in state funding for studies of the best site.

