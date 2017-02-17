Another Year of Wacky Weather for Pond Hockey Tourney

The 10th annual Labatt Blue Pond Hockey Tournament began this afternoon with sunshine and temperatures in the 30s. Perfect conditions. That is, if it had been cold enough for ice to form on the river in recent weeks. Teams will be facing off on the covered rinks this year with the forecast calling for high's near 50 degrees for the rest of the weekend.

Recent years have certainly brought some interesting weather for the event. In 2014, nearly two inches of rain fell between that Saturday and Sunday.

2015 brought almost literally the polar opposite. Friday's temperatures started nearly 10 degrees below zero and wind chills stayed at dangerous levels through the rest of the tournament,

Conditions were certainly more comfortable in 2016, but once again temperatures were on the mild side of average. Add in some sleet and freezing drizzle and it was another year on the indoor rink.

April-like warmth sticks around Western New York well into next week.

