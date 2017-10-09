Another black water discharge near Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls sewage discharge on Monday, October 9, 2017

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - There has been yet another discharge near Niagara Falls, following a heavy rain storm. The photos posted on this page were provided to Two On Your Side on Monday morning.

After a DEC investigation into a similar discharge on July 29 that made national headlines, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive consent order to the water board last week. The order prohibited any future discharges without DEC supervision, required a mandatory re-training of all employees and imposed a $50,000 fine.

Niagara Falls sewage discharge on October 9, 2017

The maximum penalty for violations of the State’s water quality standards is $37,500 per day, per violation.

Two On Your Side's Dave McKinley was first to report on the latest discharge on Monday morning. Follow him on Twitter for updates and his report on Channel 2 News First at Five.

