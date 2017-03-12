Animals Die in Two-Alarm Barn Fire

Fire destroyed a barn on Simonds Road in Darien on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Photo: Alecia Kaus, WGRZ)

DARIEN, N.Y. - Several animals died and a barn was destroyed following a fire Saturday night in the Genesee County town of Darien.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at a property on Simonds Road.

Firefighters say the older, two-story structure was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. The Darien fire chief called for a second alarm which brought in more equipment and more manpower. Both were needed because of where the barn was situated, the size of the structure, and the cold temperatures they had to work in.

Chief Jeff Luker said the homeowners went to check on their animals before they went to bed and discovered the fire. There were heat sources inside the barn to keep the animals warm.

Firefighters are now trying to determine whether one of the heat sources may have sparked the fire.

Livestock and family pets were among the animals that died, though firefighters didn't have an exact number. No people were hurt.

