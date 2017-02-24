Animal live streams captivate millions

April the giraffe lays down while in her third day of labor, courtest of Animal Adventure Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Whether it's the national eagle cameras that have been so popular, or the recent birth of the baby ocelot at the Buffalo Zoo, there is simply no doubt that baby animals and even witnessing their birth are extremely captivating to us big hearted humans.

April the giraffe has the world's eyes on her. When the Animal Adventure Park giraffe started going into labor, the zoo's livestream has had millions of viewers.

"Bottom line is that people love animals, and they want to see them as much as humanly possible,” said Jaord Miller, local zoologist and television host. “Not everyone can go to the wilds of Africa, and really, not everyone can get to the zoo every day.”

Miller, Buffalo's local animal guru, said live camera technology has been helping animal experts from a scientific perspective for years, but in terms of the general public, the live stream popularity is more recent.

“This trend probably started with some of our major cities videotaping baby falcons living outside the windows, like we have right here in downtown Buffalo,” Miller said.

Statler City boasts Buffalo's own live stream of peregrine falcons by Veraview.

The camera that allowed the world to watch eagle eggs hatch throughout the past year made national headlines.

"I think it makes people care, it makes people understand these animals,” said Miller.

The Buffalo Zoo has had two baby giraffes in recent years.

Perhaps some of anticipation of a giraffe's birth as that it is such a unique animal.

Miller says the way mother giraffes usually give birth is quite interesting, too.

Pregnant giraffes are usually standing, the baby drops to the ground, and when it stands, it is about six feet tall.

The Moo-ternity ward at the Erie County Fair offers a similar experience, both in person and via a live stream.

"People seem to really love it. Typically, moms can relate. It's something that you can't see everywhere, which is probably why all these live feeds are so popular,” said Jessica Underberg, assistant manager and agricultural manager at the fairgrounds.

At the Ag Discovery Center, people can watch cows give birth.

The fair also has a text alert option to let people know when the right time is to tune into the fair's live stream.

"We had about 4,000 views per birth, and that was from 23 different countries,” Underberg said.

She said about two-thirds of people watched from their phones as opposed to traditional computers.

