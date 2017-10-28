WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert Flash Flood Watch
Close

Amherst Water Main Break

Some people in Amherst woke up without water service Saturday morning because of a water main break on Getzville Road.

WGRZ 11:52 AM. EDT October 28, 2017

AMHERST, N.Y. — Some people woke up without water service or had low water pressure due to a water main break on Getzville Road Saturday morning.

It happened between Woodbury Drive and Greenbrier Road.  

The Erie County Water Authority had crews at the scene late Saturday morning, but ECWA says some customers may be without water service until the afternoon hours, possibly longer.

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories