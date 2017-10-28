Amherst Water Main Break

Crews working to fix a water main break on Getzville Road in Amherst. (Photo: WGRZ)

AMHERST, N.Y. — Some people woke up without water service or had low water pressure due to a water main break on Getzville Road Saturday morning.

It happened between Woodbury Drive and Greenbrier Road.

The Erie County Water Authority had crews at the scene late Saturday morning, but ECWA says some customers may be without water service until the afternoon hours, possibly longer.

