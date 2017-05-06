Amherst Police Looking for Missing Girl

Ashley L. Rhodes (Photo: Ly, Heather)

AMHERST, N.Y. - Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 18 year old.

A teacher last saw Ashley L. Rhodes at Sweet Home High School around 3:15 p.m. Friday May 5th.

The girl's mother called police when she never came home from school. She told police her daughter is diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome and has cerebral palsy and an intellectual disability.

Rhodes was last seen wearing black spandex tights, a blue sweatshirt, and a black Carmarie Dance Studio jacket.

She is 5'8" and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Amherst Police at (716) 689-1311.

